NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans are re-signing center Ben Jones to a two-year contract worth $14 million, a source told ESPN.

Jones has started 96 out of 97 regular season games since joining the Titans in 2016. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2012 NFL draft.

Jones' streak of 120 consecutive games played, including 88 starts, ended due to injury in Week 9 of the 2019 season. At that point, it was tied for the longest active streak among NFL offensive linemen -- and first among all centers -- with former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz.

"His performance on the field, his availability and durability is something I'll always admire," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said at the NFL scouting combine. "Continuity is important, and I think Ben does a great job of always being available. Whatever his level of play is, his availability and durability is something I've respected the most."

In other moves, the Titans re-signed tight end Geoff Swaim to a one-year deal. They also signed former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Jamarco Jones to a two-year deal worth $5.75 million, including $3.15 million guaranteed.