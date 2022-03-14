Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has agreed to re-sign with the Green Bay Packers on a five-year deal worth $50 million, agent Joe Panos told ESPN.

It's the third move made by the Packers involving a linebacker on Monday. Earlier in the day, the team agreed to an extension with Preston Smith and released linebacker Za'Darius Smith.

Campbell was one of the biggest surprises of last season for the Packers. He went from unemployed until last June to first-team All-Pro in January.

Campbell, 28, played last season on a one-year, $2 million contract that he signed during the final week of the Packers' offseason program. He went through the entire unrestricted free-agent period last offseason without signing even though he was coming off a 2020 season in which he started every game for the Arizona Cardinals after a four-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

For the Packers, he was the first player in the NFL with at least 145 tackles, multiple interceptions (2), multiple sacks (2) and multiple forced fumbles (2) in a season since Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard in 2018. Campbell played 91.6% of the defensive plays last season. His 145 tackles ranked seventh in the NFL and he was one of five players in the league with at least 100 solo tackles.

At one point during the season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said: "How in the hell was this guy on the street?"

Although he did not make the Pro Bowl last season, he was voted to The Associated Press All-Pro first team for the first time in his career.