Center Brian Allen is returning to the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year deal, the team announced Monday.

The deal is worth $24 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen, 26, started 16 games for the Super Bowl-champion Rams last regular season and all four of their postseason games.

Among centers, he ranked No. 14 in ESPN's run block win rate metric (67.3%) and No. 24 in pass block win rate (91.2%) in 2021.

He didn't play in 2020 because he wasn't ready to return to game action after suffering a knee injury in 2019 that ended his season after nine games.

The Rams selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, and he has played 38 games with 25 starts for the franchise in four seasons.

The Rams also avoided a major hole at left tackle by agreeing to terms with longtime backup Joe Noteboom on a three-year deal before he hit the market.

His deal is worth up to $47.5 million and includes $25 million in guaranteed money, a source told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

Noteboom, who was a fill-in starter last season, is expected to assume a starting role in 2022.

