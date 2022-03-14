The Los Angeles Chargers are giving former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Jackson, who just concluded his fourth NFL season with the Patriots, earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021. His eight interceptions were the second most in the NFL, behind Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs' 11.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick noted Jackson's knack for coming up with the football during the season when he said: "You leave any trash laying around, he's going to pick it up."

Jackson, who sometimes refers to himself by the nickname "Mr. INT," has totaled 25 interceptions since entering the league with the Patriots in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland. The 25 picks tie Lester Hayes and Everson Walls for the most by a player in his first four seasons (since 1970).

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound Jackson was also named an Associated Press second-team All-Pro in 2021. He told NBC Sports Boston that the Patriots approached him about a contract extension during the season, but he decided to hold off on talks until the year was over.

Jackson, 26, has been durable over his NFL career. He started all 17 regular-season games last season, and the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In all, he's played in 67 games, with 42 starts (including playoffs).

