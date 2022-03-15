Defensive end Frank Clark and the Kansas City Chiefs have reworked his current deal with the team, which is now two years and worth up to $36 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clark had 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for the Chiefs last season.

The 28-year-old joined the Chiefs in a 2019 trade with the Seattle Seahawks. He helped Kansas City win its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years that season by getting five sacks in three postseason games, including three in the divisional-round victory over the Houston Texans.

In his three seasons with the Chiefs, Clark had 18.5 sacks in 43 games in the regular season and eight in nine postseason games.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has 53.5 sacks in his seven NFL seasons.