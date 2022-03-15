Former Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. intends to sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is expected to be worth up to $12 million, according to the source.

Chark had 147 catches for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons with Jacksonville, but he has also missed 13 games because of injuries -- including nine in 2021 after suffering a broken ankle in Week 4.

Chark, 25, had seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns before getting hurt last season. He's currently moving well and running on the ankle.

One AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Chark has what it takes to be great, but his fitness and nuanced route running aren't where they could be.

After a rookie season in which he struggled to get on the field and played mainly on special teams, Chark made the Pro Bowl in 2019, becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving -- catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

He followed that up with 53 catches for 706 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.