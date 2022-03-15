The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Gregory's contract comes a day after sources told ESPN that the Cowboys agreed to a new three-year $40 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, clearing up his future with the franchise as his cap figure dropped from $27 million to $14 million for the 2022 season.

The Cowboys also agreed to a two-year, $8 million with Malik Hooker to deal to keep the veteran safety with the Cowboys, a source told Schefter on Tuesday.

After missing two full seasons and 14 games in another season because of suspensions for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy, Gregory has become one of the Dallas Cowboys' best pass-rushers and was added to the players' leadership council by head coach Mike McCarthy in 2021.

Gregory made a career-high 11 starts last season, missing time because of a calf strain and COVID-19. He had 19 tackles, a tackle for loss, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception, while matching his career high with six sacks.

The Cowboys selected Gregory in the second round of the 2015 draft after off-field issues hurt his status. And after missing most of the 2016 season and all of 2017, Gregory put up a career-high six sacks in 14 games during the 2018 season, missing two games for injury.

He was suspended for the full season in 2019 and the first six games of the 2020 season, but the Cowboys remained loyal to Gregory through his troubles -- signing him to a one-year extension.

For his career, Gregory has 16.5 sacks in 50 games. He is 29, but because of time missed due to suspensions, his body has not suffered the normal wear-and-tear of a player of that age.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.