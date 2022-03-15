NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are releasing cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, sources told ESPN. The move would save the Titans $6.9 million in cap space.

Jenkins signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Titans last offseason that included a $6.4 million signing bonus. Tennessee is still on the hook for $3.2 million of the signing bonus money this year.

Jenkins started 13 games and finished with one interception along with six passes defended last season. While with the Titans, the veteran cornerback served as a mentor for second-year cornerback Kristian Fulton and rookie Caleb Farley.

"It's incredibly huge," Farley said of Jenkins during training camp. "Having someone that is even willing to open up to me like that and share some of the things he's learned over his 10-year career. ... All of that put together, along with our receiving corps, and just this team and coaches, I truly feel the love and the bond here, and I think all of that is huge and will help me progress."

Farley will be expected to start in Jenkins' place once he is fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in October.