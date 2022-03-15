The New England Patriots are re-signing veteran running back James White to a two-year deal, a source tells ESPN's Field Yates.

White, who turned 30 in February, suffered a season-ending hip injury in the third game of the 2021 season. He has spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft out of Wisconsin.

White told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Raiders and Patriots showed the most interest. "[New England] wanted me back, that's all that matters," he said.

His role as the pass-catching back in the Patriots' offense has been vital, as he was selected to the franchise's All-Dynasty and 2010s All-Decade Team.

He holds three Super Bowl records, all from the team's Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons: most receptions (14), most points scored (20) and most touchdowns (3).

A four-time team captain, the soft-spoken White set career highs and franchise records for receptions (87) and receiving yards (751) by a running back in 2018.

He signed a one-year, fully guaranteed $2.5 million contract to return to the Patriots last offseason.

The Patriots have a promising young 1-2 punch at running back with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, and the "passing back" role in which White has excelled complements them. Third-year player J.J. Taylor and former practice-squad player Devine Ozigbo are the other running backs on the roster.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.