The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing defensive end Carl Nassib, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nassib made headlines before the start of last season when he announced he was gay. In doing so, he became the first active openly gay player to play in the NFL. Last August, he said the reaction to his announcement had been "incredible."

Earlier this month, the Raiders donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention charity for LGBTQ+ youth. The Raiders' donation matched the contribution made by Nassib when he made his announcement.

The Raiders will release him with a post-June 1 designation resulting in salary cap savings of $8 million. His release will result in a $6.6 million dead-money charge.

He played in 13 games last season, finishing with 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He joined the Raiders on three-year, $25 million free-agent contract in March 2020.

Nassib, a third-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, has 22 sacks in six seasons.