The Washington Commanders will release defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and veteran guard Ereck Flowers, sources confirmed to ESPN, creating salary cap space but more positions to fill.

The move weakens both of Washington's lines, for now at least, but it saves Washington a combined $16.9 million vs. the salary cap. The Commanders, as was reported earlier this week, also are releasing safety Landon Collins, which will save them another $6.6 million in cap space.

Washington needed to free up the cap room after acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz, who counts $28 million vs. the cap. That move left Washington with approximately $5 million cap space prior to the releases. But some of these moves likely would have been made anyway.

By cutting Ioannidis, Washington lost more depth along the defensive front - an area of strength the past two seasons. Another reserve, Tim Settle, will sign a two-year deal with Buffalo today. According to a source, Washington made a last-second effort to keep Settle, but could not match a deal that averages up to $4.5 million per year.

The Commanders still have four first-round picks starting along the front with tackles Jon Allen and Daron Payne and ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Ioannidis, a fifth-round pick in 2016, recorded 24.5 sacks in 73 games with Washington. But 16 of those occurred in 2018-19. He missed 13 games in 2020 and had 2.5 sacks in 16 games this past season.

Washington traded for Flowers last spring, swapping seventh-round picks with Miami. Flowers started 16 games. He also played for Washington in 2019, signing as a free agent and moving from tackle to guard. He then signed a three-year deal with Miami.

Washington also must replace perennial Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff, who is signing a three-year deal with Jacksonville.