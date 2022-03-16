Former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks that includes $10.5 million guaranteed, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

After being a part-time player behind Melvin Ingram III for his first three seasons with the Chargers, Nwosu seized his opportunity in 2021, beating out Kyler Fackrell for the starting job opposite Joey Bosa and recording a career-high five sacks while flashing the kind of edge speed that teams covet on the free-agent market.

Nwosu, 25, also recorded a career-high 40 tackles, while also forcing two fumbles and getting an interception.

The Seahawks made no secret about wanting to beef up their pass rush after ranking 29th last season in sacks per dropback. They also finished in the bottom half of the NFL in pressure rate and pass rush win rate.

Coach Pete Carroll said they want outside linebackers -- as opposed to bigger 4-3 defensive ends -- to play on the edge as they transition to more of a 3-4 structure. At 6-2 and 251 pounds, Uchenna fits that mold.

The $10 million average of his deal is the largest the Seahawks have given to an outside free-agent addition since Carroll and general manager John Schneider arrived in 2010.

Nwosu's breakout game last season came against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13; he got two sacks and a forced fumble in a 41-22 win.

The second-round draft pick in 2019 had 4.5 sacks and 33 tackles in a part-time role in 2020. Overall, he has 131 tackles, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles in four NFL seasons.

The Seahawks on Wednesday also plan to sign former Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year, $2 million deal, Rosenhaus told ESPN.

ESPN's Brady Henderson and Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.