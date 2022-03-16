The Las Vegas Raiders have reached agreement on a contract with four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Chandler Jones and are trading veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Colts are trading cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to Las Vegas in exchange for Ngakoue, according to sources. Ngakoue had 10 sacks last season, his first in Las Vegas.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Jones, 32, solidified himself as one of the NFL's top pass-rushers during his time with the Arizona Cardinals, whom he joined in 2016, when he was traded from the New England Patriots.

He earned three of his four career Pro Bowl selections in Arizona (2017, '19 and '21) and was named first-team All-Pro in '17 and '19. He also had 71.5 of his 107.5 sacks -- which are the most in the NFL since 2012 -- with the Cardinals, setting the franchise record for career sacks this season.

He had double-digit sacks in five of his six seasons with the Cardinals. The only year he didn't was 2020, when his season ended with just one sack after five games because of a biceps injury.

Jones returned in 2021 to get 10.5 sacks, two years after finishing with 19.

However, last season wasn't without questions about Jones' future with the Cardinals. Jones didn't get the extension or new contract he wanted heading into the final season of his five-year deal and asked for a trade. He didn't get that either.

Jones didn't report for OTAs or minicamp last offseason but showed up to training camp and played in 15 of 17 games last season, missing two because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jones made $15.5 million in 2021.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.