Quarterback Joe Flacco is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, has bounced around the league in recent years. After an 11-year run with the Baltimore Ravens, highlighted by a Super Bowl championship for the 2012 season, he went to the Denver Broncos (2019) to the New York Jets (2020) to the Philadelphia Eagles (2021) and back to the Jets.

He was traded to the Jets on Oct. 25 when starter Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury. Desperate for quarterback insurance, the Jets sent a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Eagles. Flacco, who turned 37 in January, never saw action with the Eagles, who gave him a one-year, $3.5 million contract last offseason to back up Jalen Hurts.

Flacco's availability in New York was delayed because, as an unvaccinated player, he needed five days to satisfy the league's COVID-19 protocols. He wound up playing only two games for the Jets -- a mop-up appearance in a blowout loss and another loss in a start against the Miami Dolphins. He played reasonably well against Miami, passing for 291 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Upon Wilson's return, Flacco went back to the bench for the final seven games, but he was active as the No. 2 quarterback, ahead of Mike White. Coach Robert Saleh praised the veteran for mentoring the Jets' young quarterbacks.

Flacco is fourth in career passing yardage among active quarterbacks (41,269), behind Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford. Flacco is fifth in touchdown passes (227), behind Rodgers, Ryan, Stafford, and Russell Wilson.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.