The Tennessee Titans are planning to release wide receiver Julio Jones, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini on Wednesday.

Jones was signed through the 2024 season. It is likely he will be released with a post-June 1 designation, giving the Titans $9.5 million in salary-cap savings.

The Titans acquired Jones last year in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in just 10 games because of injuries and had career lows with 31 receptions for 434 yards and just one touchdown reception.

It was the second straight season that Jones was limited by injury. He appeared in just nine games for the Falcons in 2020.

The Falcons drafted Jones sixth overall in 2011, sending multiple picks to Cleveland to be able to take the Alabama standout. Atlanta, when it moved up to acquire Jones, traded its first-round pick in 2011 (No. 26 overall), its second-round pick, two fourth-round picks and its 2012 first-round pick.

Jones, 33, is the Falcons' career leader in catches (848) and yards (12,896) and is second to Roddy White in touchdown receptions (63). His 91.9 receiving yards per game is the best per-game average in NFL history.