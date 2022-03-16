Cornerback Jeff Gladney, who was found not guilty on a felony assault charge last week, has been signed to a two-year deal by the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Wednesday.

The Cardinals also re-signed tight end Maxx Williams to a one-year deal.

Gladney, 25, became an unrestricted free agent after he was released by the Minnesota Vikings last August after his arrest in April 2021 on a charge of assault involving a former girlfriend. He was charged with domestic violence, and a lawsuit by the woman alleged that Gladney tried to bribe her and intimidate her into keeping quiet.

The verdict of not guilty returned by a Dallas jury on March 10 was unanimous, according to online court records. If Gladney had been convicted, he could have been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Gladney, who was a first-round draft pick in 2020 out of TCU, started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie, making 81 tackles with a forced fumble.

Williams had 16 catches for 193 yards in five games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10.