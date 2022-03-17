The Miami Dolphins have made another move to boost their backfield, agreeing to a contract with free-agent running back Raheem Mostert on Wednesday.

It's a one-year, $3.125 million deal for Mostert, according to his agent, Brett Tessler, who said his client received interest from multiple teams but wanted to continue working with new Dolphins head coach and former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins also agreed to a deal with running back Chase Edmonds earlier this week.

Mostert, who entered the 2021 season as the 49ers' top running back, again couldn't stay on the field, suffering a season-ending knee injury after just two rushing attempts in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.

That came on the heels of him being limited in 2020 to just 521 rushing yards over eight games because of knee and ankle issues.

All told, Mostert played 46 games in six seasons with the 49ers. Considered one of the fastest players in the league, he averaged 5.7 yards per carry in San Francisco but was unable to stay on the field consistently enough to fill the role of primary back as the team hoped he would.

Mostert burst on the scene during San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season, highlighted by his 220-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Mostert, who turns 30 in April, has rushed for 1,610 yards and has 14 total touchdowns since entering the league in 2015.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.