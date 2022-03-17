PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has agreed to a three-year contract extension, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The deal runs through 2025 -- the same length remaining on head coach Nick Sirianni's contract. Roseman was in the final year of his contract before signing his new deal.

Philly Voice first reported Roseman's contract agreement Thursday.

Roseman, 46, first became general manager in 2010. A trusted confidant of owner Jeffrey Lurie, he has remained in his role as a top executive through three head coaching changes.

Roseman helped build the 2017 Super Bowl team, the first in the city's history. The Eagles have appeared in the playoffs six times over his 12-year stewardship. Philadelphia has been known as a leader in NFL in the realms of analytics and sports science over that time.

Roseman's draft record has been mixed. Philadelphia faces a critical offseason, holding 10 picks in April's draft, including three picks in the first round.