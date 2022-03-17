ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders filled a hole at guard, agreeing to terms with free agent Andrew Norwell on Thursday, according to a source close to the situation.

He is expected to arrive at Washington's facility later in the day. Terms were not yet disclosed.

Washington lost both starting guards this week; it cut left guard Ereck Flowers on Wednesday, and right guard Brandon Scherff signed a free-agent deal with Jacksonville.

Norwell played for Washington coach Ron Rivera from 2014 to '17 with the Carolina Panthers before signing with Jacksonville.

Norwell was an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State and quickly earned a starting job with the Panthers.

He started nine games as a rookie and then became Carolina's full-time starter at left guard for the next three years before signing with the Jaguars. He has started 111 games.