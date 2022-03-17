The Steelers released veteran linebacker Joe Schobert on Thursday, a day after a source told ESPN that Pittsburgh had agreed to a two-year contract with linebacker Myles Jack.

The Steelers will save $7.8 million on their salary cap by releasing Schobert. Jack agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers acquired Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars before last season. He started 16 games at inside linebacker for the Steelers last season, finishing with 112 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Schobert, 28, has registered more than 100 tackles in five of his six NFL seasons, including the past five straight.

Jack, 26, was the Jaguars' leading tackler last season with 108 and has had at least 107 tackles in three of the last four seasons.

Schobert was a fourth-round selection by the Browns in the 2016 draft and played his first four seasons in Cleveland before signing a five-year, $53.75 million contract with the Jaguars in 2020.

For his career, Schobert has 661 tackles, 11 sacks, 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in 93 games.