Mitchell Trubisky states that he is mentally prepared to take on the role as starting QB for the Steelers. (0:36)

PITTSBURGH -- For Mitch Trubisky, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers was a no-brainer.

As soon as the Steelers expressed interest in the No. 2 overall pick of 2017, Trubisky told his agent there was no doubt he wanted to be in Pittsburgh.

"They didn't really have to make a pitch to me or sell me on anything," Trubisky, 27, said Thursday. "This is where I wanted to be, play for coach [Mike] Tomlin, be a part of the rich Pittsburgh Steelers history and contribute to that.

"My goal throughout free agency was find a way to get back on the field and going into a situation where I could win a starting job and use my talents on the field."

Trubisky, who will wear No. 10 in Pittsburgh, signed his two-year deal Thursday. It's worth $14 million but could rise to a maximum value of $27 million with incentives. The Steelers guaranteed just $5.25 million, a source told ESPN.

To Trubisky, the two-year deal is a chance for him to get back on track after a roller-coaster start to his NFL career.

"I'm in a situation where I have to prove myself back on the field," he said. "That's what I'm looking forward to doing. You're always betting on yourself in that sense, and I definitely am in this case.

"You've got to bet on yourself and trust what you're capable of."

Trubisky enters a quarterback room with another former first-round pick in Dwayne Haskins and Steelers 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph. Trubisky joins the organization with the expectation of competing for the starting job.

"I think you expect competition wherever you go, especially when you come into a new team, a new situation," he said. "I'm looking forward to earning a spot and just earning the trust of my teammates. I can't wait to get on the field with these guys and showing them what I have."

After being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2017 draft, Trubisky started 50 games and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 after a 12-4 season and 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. But he only won 14 games as a starter over the next two seasons, and the Bears' offense struggled to find consistency.

"My time in Chicago was just a learning experience," Trubisky said. "... It's time to turn the page and it's on to the next chapter. ... All you can do is continue to work for your future but draw on your past experiences to make sure the future goes better so that's what I'm looking forward to doing."

When the Bears declined to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option, the quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills and spent the 2021 season backing up Josh Allen and playing garbage time minutes.

But in Buffalo, Trubisky said he grew on and off the field and learned what he wanted out of a team and an organization.

"It was a blessing in disguise," Trubisky said of his stint in Buffalo. "I needed it more than I even knew at the time. ... the first thing that I really learned when you get to Buffalo is what a great culture feels like and I already feel like that here, already in my short time in Pittsburgh.

"Culture wins. I could tell when I was in Buffalo, and I can tell it's going to be a great fit here with the culture. I'm excited to contribute to that. It was a huge year for me in Buffalo, just to take a reset and get my mind right and continue to hone my skills and just get ready for the next opportunity."

Not only is the Steelers' culture the right fit, but after studying offensive coordinator Matt Canada's scheme, Trubisky believes his skill set works well with Canada's RPOs and play-action sets. And from 2017 to '20, Trubisky's 833 rushing yards on scrambles were the fifth-most among all quarterbacks.

"I'm looking forward to utilizing my dual-threat abilities within this offense," he said. "Just leading this offense to score points, I'm looking forward to using my legs running to buying more time or running for first downs."

Trubisky is also joining a few familiar faces with the Steelers, including offensive lineman James Daniels, who played with Trubisky in Chicago, and cornerback Levi Wallace, who was with the quarterback in Buffalo.

"Mitch is a great guy, on and off the field," Wallace said. "Definitely a leader and a team player, just the way he carries himself each and every day. A true professional. I loved being on his team, even when he wasn't playing. He just did so much for the team and the organization on and off the field. I'm glad to see a familiar face here.

"I'm glad to have him on my team. We're ready to get to work."