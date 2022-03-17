The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox but hope to re-sign him on a reworked contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Now that he's a free agent, however, he also will be able to sign with another team if he and the Eagles can't agree to a new deal.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Cox, 31, started 16 games for the Eagles last season, finishing with 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 35 tackles.

A first-round pick by the Eagles in 2012, Cox has 58 sacks in his 10 NFL seasons.