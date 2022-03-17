The Green Bay Packers are trading Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two 2022 draft picks, including the Raiders' first-round pick (No. 22 overall), league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday night.

The Raiders are giving Adams a five-year contract, sources told Schefter.

The Packers had used the franchise tag on Adams earlier this month.

Adams, who turned 29 in December, set the Packers' single-season record for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season. He became just the sixth player in NFL history with 120-plus catches, 1,500-plus yards and 11-plus touchdown catches in the same season.

He's the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs and one of just three players in league history with 650-plus receptions, 8,000-plus receiving yards and 70-plus TD catches in his first eight seasons in the NFL; Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald are the others.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of the past five seasons and first-team All-Pro in the past two, Adams has 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in eight seasons since he was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2014 draft.