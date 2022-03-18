The Detroit Lions have agreed to re-sign Charles Harris to a two-year extension, the team announced Friday.

Harris' deal is worth $14 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris is returning to Detroit after a breakout season as the team's top edge rusher.

His 65 total tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2021 were career-best statistics. The 2017 first-round pick by Miami revitalized his career in Motown after originally signing a one-year deal with Detroit in 2021 that required him to prove himself.

That production made him a high priority for an extension as the Lions are in the midst of a rebuild.

Harris called this off-season much more peaceful than in the past, based off the success he experienced during the year. He said there were other options potentially on the table but he made the decision to return to Detroit a priority, along with his agent, based off his chemistry with the organization and their defensive scheme.

"It is different. It's a better feeling," Harris said during a news conference on Friday. "It's almost like I have the game plan now and I know how to execute the game plan so it's a lot more clear in regards of what I have to do and how I can benefit the team and what's my position, what's my job and my role for the team."