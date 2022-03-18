Michigan linebacker David Ojabo suffered an apparent left leg injury during his pro day workout Friday.

Ojabo, who is ranked as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2022 NFL draft and is projected as a first-round pick, needed the help of his trainers to get off the field.

The severity of his injury, or if it will affect his draft status, was not immediately known.

This 2021 season was a breakout year for Ojabo, who finished second on the Wolverines in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (12), behind projected first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson. Ojabo saw his draft stock rise throughout the season and helped the Wolverines make it to the College Football Playoff for the first time while winning the Big Ten championship.

Ojabo was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland. He started playing football in the United States only a few years before arriving at Michigan.