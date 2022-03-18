The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with tight end Austin Hooper, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

The Cleveland Browns released Hooper, 27, on Wednesday with a post-June 1 designation to save $9.5 million against the salary cap.

The Browns signed Hooper in 2020, coming off his best season with the Atlanta Falcons, when he caught 75 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

Hooper's production, however, waned in Cleveland, as he finished with only 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns last season, while starting alongside tight end David Njoku in Cleveland's two tight end base offense. In two seasons with the Browns, he had 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Falcons selected Hooper in the third round of the 2016 draft and he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection while with the franchise. He has 298 receptions for 3,024 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.