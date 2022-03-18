FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets offensive line coach John Benton was arrested Thursday night and charged with driving under the influence, a New Jersey State Police spokesman confirmed.

Benton, driving a Lincoln Navigator, was stopped at 11:52 p.m. while traveling northbound on I-287 in Morristown, New Jersey, only a few miles from the Jets' training facility.

A Jets spokesman said the organization is aware of the situation and would have no comment.

Benton was hired by Jets coach Robert Saleh in 2021. Previously, the two men worked as assistant coaches with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017 to 2020. Benton also has served as an assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans and St. Louis Rams.