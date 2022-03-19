Michigan linebacker David Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day workout at the school, a team source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, doctors expect Ojabo to be on a similar recovery timeline to Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July and returned to play in about six months. That would put Ojabo in line to miss a few weeks of the 2022 regular season.

Ojabo, who is ranked by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2022 NFL draft and had been projected as a first-round pick, needed the help of his trainers to get off the field after he suffered the injury to his left leg Friday.

"He was wincing in pain," Michigan teammate Aidan Hutchinson said Friday. "I'm hoping he's all right."

This 2021 season was a breakout for Ojabo, who finished second on the Wolverines in sacks (11) and tackles for loss (12), behind Hutchinson, who is also a projected first-round pick. Ojabo saw his draft stock rise throughout the season and helped the Wolverines make it to the College Football Playoff for the first time while winning the Big Ten championship.

Ojabo was born in Nigeria and raised in Scotland. He started playing football in the United States only a few years before arriving at Michigan.

"I'm praying for him and hoping that it's nothing long term or anything that will affect his draft stock," Hutchinson said.

Information from ESPN's Tom VanHaaren and The Associated Press was used in this report.