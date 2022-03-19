Free-agent cornerback Donte Jackson will be returning to the Carolina Panthers on a three-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

Jackson, 26, was having what general manager Scott Fitterer called the corner's best season before suffering a groin injury in Week 12 that landed him on injured reserve.

His career since the Panthers made him a second-round draft pick in 2018 has been plagued by injuries.

He was hampered by a toe injury in 2020, hip and groin injuries in 2019 and again the groin this past season. But because of his elite speed (4.21-second 40-yard dash at the 2018 combine) and cover ability coming out of LSU, there remains plenty of upside.

He has 12 career interceptions, including four as a rookie.

Fitterer said after the season he would love to have Jackson and five-time Pro Bowl corner Stephon Gilmore back but admitted money could be an issue.

Jackson said after the season that Carolina was home for him and he wanted to return.