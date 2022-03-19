The Green Bay Packers are re-signing cornerback Rasul Douglas to a three-year, $21 million deal worth up to $25.5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The first-year cash amount is $7 million, a source told ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The Packers signed Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad Oct. 6. Three weeks later, he came up with the game-winning interception in the end zone to seal a Packers victory over those very same Cardinals. That began a run of big plays by the veteran cornerback.

From Week 8 to the end of the regular season, he tied for the league lead with five interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Douglas, 26, resurrected his career in Green Bay after getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans before the start of last season. He spent the first three years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him in the third round in 2017. He then played one year for the Carolina Panthers (2020).

He has 10 interceptions and 47 passes defended in 72 career games.