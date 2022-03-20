Adam Schefter explains the reasons why Deshaun Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause for the Cleveland Browns. (1:35)

Why did Deshaun Watson decide to choose the Browns? (1:35)

One day after trading for Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal to be Watson's backup, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Brissett could begin next season as Cleveland's starter, depending on if the NFL disciplines Watson, who is accused by 22 women of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.

A grand jury declined to indict Watson on the criminal complaints filed against him, but he could still face a suspension under the league's personal conduct policy. The 22 civil lawsuits against him also remain active.

Brissett, 29, gives the Browns a younger backup and one with experience. With the Browns' trade for Watson, they are expected to move on from starter Baker Mayfield, and on Saturday agreed to deal Mayfield's backup, Case Keenum, to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, a league source confirmed to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Brissett started five games for Miami last season while filling in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa, leading the Dolphins to four wins while throwing for 1,283 yards and 5 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. He spent the previous four seasons with Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.