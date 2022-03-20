Marcus Spears outlines why the Cowboys might take a step back this season. (1:24)

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins is finalizing a three-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

The Cowboys released Collins on March 17 and designated it a post-June 1 move that will save them $10 million on their salary cap.

The Bengals, not far removed from their run to the Super Bowl, now have added offensive linemen Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and Collins during the NFL free-agency signing period to help protect star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Cowboys had trade discussions with teams at the NFL scouting combine and had given Collins' agents, Deryk Gilmore and Peter Schaffer, the ability to seek a trade. The New England Patriots had interest, just as they did in Amari Cooper, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer, but Collins' contract was an issue.

Collins signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension in 2019 that carried guaranteed money into this season. However, a five-game suspension last year for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy voided the $6.48 million in guarantees.

Over the past two seasons, Collins missed 21 of 33 games to injury or suspension. He did not play in 2020 because of hip surgery and started 10 of the 12 games he played in 2022.

Collins was a potential first-round pick in the 2015 draft before his name was connected to a murder investigation, resulting in his not getting selected at all. The Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent after a dinner at Jerry Jones' house in which Collins was joined by coaches and soon-to-be teammates.

He began his career at left guard but missed 13 games in 2016 because of a toe injury that required surgery. In 2017, Collins moved to right tackle and started 47 of the next 48 games. He had his best season in 2019, but his hip injury has hurt his productivity since.