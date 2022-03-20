Adam Schefter explains how the AFC West trades have begun to reshape the division into a must-watch spectacle. (1:37)

Free-agent tight end Gerald Everett has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agency announced Sunday.

SportsTrust Advisors made the announcement on Instagram but did not disclose terms.

Chargers tight end Jared Cook, 34, is a free agent, and the 27-year-old Everett gives the team a chance to get younger at the position and maintain the same level of production.

In his first season as a No. 1 tight end, Everett caught 48 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns with the Seattle Seahawks -- all career highs -- in 2021.

Cook had 48 receptions for 564 yards and four touchdowns last season.

But there were some forgettable moments for Everett, including a disastrous game in which he lost two fumbles and bobbled a would-be touchdown that resulted in an interception in a December win over the San Francisco 49ers. He also missed two games while on the COVID-19 list.

After playing behind Tyler Higbee with the Los Angeles Rams, Everett signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Seahawks last March, reuniting with new Seattle coordinator Shane Waldron, a former Rams assistant.

Over five NFL seasons, Everett, a 2017 second-round draft pick, has caught 175 passes for 1,867 yards and 12 touchdowns in 76 regular-season games.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.