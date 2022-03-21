OWINGS MILLS, Md -- The Baltimore Ravens announced they reached a three-year agreement on Monday with three-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, retaining one of the most valuable and versatile players in their offensive system.

"Pat Ricard is an important cog in our offense and the type of player we always seek to retain," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We admire his unique skills and the physical presence he brings to the Ravens and look forward to three more years of Project Pat."

Ricard, 27, has lined up all over the field, making his physical presence known as a fullback as well as a tight end. Over the past three years, 6-foot-3, 300-pound Ricard has paved the way for the Ravens to produce an NFL-best 8,846 yards rushing -- which is 1,529 yards more than any other team in the league during that span.

Ricard's blocking has been so dominant at times that quarterback Lamar Jackson nicknamed him "Pancake Pat." He also has proved adept at catching passes in the flat, recording the most receptions (29) and receiving yards (167) by a 300-pounder, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

An undrafted defensive lineman out of Maine in 2017, Ricard initially carved a niche in playing on both sides of the ball. In 2019, he became the first NFL player in a decade to line up for over 100 snaps on offense and defense in the same season.

But Ricard then converted to playing exclusively on offense the past two seasons. His role also expanded from being a fullback the past two seasons, when he lined up for over half of his snaps at tight end because of the knee injury to blocking tight end Nick Boyle.

Ricard became the first of Baltimore's 22 free agents to get re-signed by the team.