BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After losing out on running back J.D. McKissic to the Washington Commanders last week, the Buffalo Bills are signing veteran Duke Johnson to address some of the team's needs at the position.

Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Bills, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bills initially agreed to terms with McKissic last Tuesday, but the Commanders ended up swooping in, and -- after initially not offering McKissic a deal -- gave him a two-year contract worth up to $7 million, similar to what Buffalo was offering.

"I've had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and then someone else calls and says, 'Hey, what if I add a million dollars? Or what if I do this? What if I guarantee this?'" Bills general manager Brandon Beane said last week, expressing his frustration with how Washington handled the situation. "Once you have an agreement the agent's supposed to say it's over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it's over. But the other club didn't back off."

Similar to McKissic, Johnson, 28, has had success as a receiving back in the past, starting his career with five straight seasons with 400-plus receiving yards. He has 12 career receiving touchdowns after spending four seasons with the Browns, two with the Texans and one with the Dolphins.

The 2015 third-round pick played in five games for the Dolphins last year and had some success on the ground. Johnson had two 100-yard rushing performances in the last four games of the season and 330 total rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries for Miami.

Buffalo needed to add depth to the running back room after Matt Breida hit free agency following one season with the Bills and signed with the New York Giants on Monday. Breida saw limited action with the Bills, playing on 13.1% of the team's offensive snaps. Johnson will likely be in a similar position on the roster and will have to earn his snaps.