Safety Jayron Kearse has agreed to re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on a two-year contract worth $10 million, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Kearse, 28, started 15 of the 16 games he appeared in for the Cowboys last season, playing a key role in their turnaround from the worst defense in team history (473 points allowed) to respectability.

Signed to a one-year deal worth a little more than $1 million, not much was made of Kearse's addition to the Cowboys' roster last March. He finished the season as the defense's leading tackler with 101 stops.

Before last season, Kearse, who played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and split time with the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens in 2020, never started more than seven games in a season or had more than 56 tackles, spending most of his time on special teams.

In his first season in Dallas, Kearse was the defensive playcaller for most of the games. He also had a sack, seven tackles for loss, 10 quarterback pressures, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.