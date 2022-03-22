        <
        >

          Julian Edelman training with Tom Brady sparks response from Gronk and Matthew Judon

          play
          What led Tom Brady to unretire from Bucs? (2:47)

          Jeff Darlington reveals what went on behind the scenes as Tom Brady pondered coming back to the NFL. (2:47)

          10:30 PM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
            Close
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
            Follow on Twitter

          Retirement is overrated. It's not hard to imagine that's the sentiment newly unretired Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady echoed to his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman while the pair trained together, given TB12 lasted all of six weeks before announcing his decision to return to his former place of work.

          In a video posted to Brady's Twitter account Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion can be seen tossing the rock to a familiar (and currently retired) target in Edelman.

          Edelman, who played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Patriots before calling it a career in 2021, retweeted the edited video of the duo, adding, "How's the knee look?"

          Not long after, the tweet elicited replies from another duo with New England ties.

          Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski asked his former teammate the million dollar question.

          Meanwhile, Patriots LB Matthew Judon was more concerned with ensuring the integrity of Edelman's "Foxboro Forever" motto remains intact.

          Whether Edelman returns to football remains to be seen. But there are likely people in New England willing to lend him a knee if it means he won't join Brady and Gronk in Tampa Bay.