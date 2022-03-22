Jeff Darlington reveals what went on behind the scenes as Tom Brady pondered coming back to the NFL. (2:47)

Retirement is overrated. It's not hard to imagine that's the sentiment newly unretired Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady echoed to his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman while the pair trained together, given TB12 lasted all of six weeks before announcing his decision to return to his former place of work.

In a video posted to Brady's Twitter account Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion can be seen tossing the rock to a familiar (and currently retired) target in Edelman.

Edelman, who played all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Patriots before calling it a career in 2021, retweeted the edited video of the duo, adding, "How's the knee look?"

Not long after, the tweet elicited replies from another duo with New England ties.

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski asked his former teammate the million dollar question.

Is @Edelman11 making a comeback?? I sure hope so!! https://t.co/FSuUhWltIV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Patriots LB Matthew Judon was more concerned with ensuring the integrity of Edelman's "Foxboro Forever" motto remains intact.

Patriots new GM at it again in free agency 😏 https://t.co/3OPMhbmWlf — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 21, 2022

Whether Edelman returns to football remains to be seen. But there are likely people in New England willing to lend him a knee if it means he won't join Brady and Gronk in Tampa Bay.