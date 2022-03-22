Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith has agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter.

The deal can be worth up to $47 million if he reaches incentives, the sources told ESPN.

Last week, Smith backed out on an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens when he decided not to sign a four-year, $35 million deal.

A source told ESPN's Jamison Hensley that the Ravens believed they had reached a verbal agreement on a deal that averaged $8.75 million per season, which seemed like a great value for a two-time Pro Bowl player. A few hours later, a source said Smith expressed second thoughts after two pass-rushers had their big-money deals announced: Von Miller (six years, $120 million for an average of $20 million per season) with the Buffalo Bills and Chandler Jones (three, years, $51 million for an average of $17 million per season) with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens tried to rework the deal, but the sides couldn't reach an agreement, the source added.

The Green Bay Packers released Smith on March 14 as part of a series of moves necessary to get under the salary cap.

Smith, who was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the Packers (2019 and 2020) and was a second-team All-Pro in 2020, played only 18 snaps last year in the 2021 regular season. All came in the season opener before he underwent back surgery. He did not return until the NFC divisional playoff game, a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Last offseason, Smith made attempts to secure a contract extension with the Packers, even changing agents in May. However, he dealt with a back injury that kept him out of offseason practices and most of training camp.

Smith was the highest-priced free agent ever signed by general manager Brian Gutekunst, who gave him a four-year, $66 million deal. He lived up to it early on, posting the most sacks (26) by a player in his first two seasons with the Packers. He was one of only three players in the NFL with 12-plus sacks in 2019 and 2020, joining Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt.

Smith, who turned 29 last September, has 44.5 sacks in seven NFL seasons. He entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.