Most impactful moves and 2022 offseason goals for all 32 NFL teams

With 2022 NFL free agency winding down, we are looking back on what transpired and looking forward to what's ahead.

While there were a number of significant free-agent signings -- left tackle Terron Armstead to the Miami Dolphins, pass-rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, wide receiver Allen Robinson II to the Los Angeles Rams and pass-rusher Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos among them -- it was a trade-driven quarterback carousel that dominated the news cycle. Deshaun Watson went to Cleveland, Russell Wilson to Denver, Matt Ryan to Indianapolis and Carson Wentz to Washington, among others. A pair of high-profile wideouts in Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill also found new teams via trade.

Many teams still hope to shore up weaknesses on their respective rosters, and plenty of big names remain unsigned. Players such as safety Tyrann Mathieu and pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney are still on the board from our initial list of the top 100 free agents.

NFL Nation breaks down the signings, the offseason goals and the biggest question remaining for each team:

AFC East

Marquee signings: Von Miller, OLB; O.J. Howard, TE; Jordan Phillips, DT; Tim Settle, DT; Rodger Saffold III, G

Offseason goals: Fix the issues that kept the Bills from reaching a second straight AFC Championship Game, specifically rebuilding the defensive line. Despite generating pressure at the second-highest rate in 2021 (34% of dropbacks), the Bills felt the team's developing defensive line needed help getting the quarterback down after finishing with 42 sacks (tied for 11th most). The team hopes that by adding a dominant pass-rusher like Miller, in addition to new talent for the interior, it will allow the line to have more consistent success, especially against the top quarterbacks in the AFC.

play 1:21 What adding Von Miller means for the Bills Alaina Getzenberg reports on the Bills signing Von Miller.

Biggest question to be answered: What will the Bills do at cornerback? After letting Levi Wallace leave for the Steelers, Buffalo does not have a clear No. 2 corner behind Tre'Davious White, who is recovering from a torn ACL. Dane Jackson, entering his third season, was solid filling in for White last year, but he should have competition for that starting role. Adding to the position through the draft and with a veteran free agent would be wise for what is shaping up to be a top defense yet again. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Marquee signings: Tyreek Hill, WR (trade); Terron Armstead, OT; Raheem Mostert, RB; Chase Edmonds, RB; Cedrick Wilson, WR﻿

Offseason goals: Build around Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins needed to completely revamp their offense this offseason, and they have done so. Hill and Armstead are the crown jewels of these additions, but Mostert and Edmonds add speed and versatility to the backfield. Tagovailoa has never had this good of a supporting cast since entering the league in 2020. The rest is up to him.

Biggest question to be answered: Is Tagovailoa the man for the job? There are no more excuses about subpar teammates or coaches. The third-year quarterback has not necessarily proved he is a franchise quarterback to date, but he will have every opportunity to do so in 2022 with an abundance of playmakers around him. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Marquee signings: Devin McCourty, S; Matthew Slater, ST; James White, RB; Trent Brown, OT; Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB; Nick Folk, K

Offseason goals: Crush the draft after appearing to do so in 2021 with quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, running back Rhamondre Stevenson & Co. After essentially doing two years of free-agent shopping in 2021, the Patriots have been quieter this year, putting the focus on the draft to fill needs at cornerback, wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker.

Biggest question to be answered: Who fills the void created by cornerback J.C. Jackson's free-agent departure? Jalen Mills is locked in as the starter on one side, with Jonathan Jones a solid option in the slot. But there is a gaping hole at the other outside spot. In 2018, the Patriots liked Jaire Alexander, but Alexander (pick No. 18 by the Packers) didn't make it to New England's draft spot at No. 23. If the Pats could land this year's version of Alexander in a draft class that is viewed as deep at corner, it would be huge for them. -- Mike Reiss

Marquee signings: Laken Tomlinson, RG; C.J. Uzomah, TE; Tyler Conklin, TE; D.J. Reed, CB; Jordan Whitehead, S; Jacob Martin, DE

Offseason goals: The simplest way to put it: Help Zach Wilson and infuse talent into the defense. The Jets made progress in both areas but not nearly enough to claim, "Mission accomplished." Uzomah and Conklin will boost the short and intermediate passing game, but where's the WR1? Tyreek Hill would've been nice, but the Jets finished a distant second. Tomlinson is a big upgrade on the offensive line. Reed and Whitehead bring stability to the young secondary, but there's still work to be done on defense.

Biggest question to be answered: The Jets, who flirted with defensive end Chandler Jones in free agency, still need to add an edge rusher. It will come via the draft, with either the fourth or 10th pick. The candidates are Travon Walker, Jermaine Johnson II and Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Jets' Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers are capable DEs, but Lawson is coming off a major injury, and Franklin-Myers might be better suited to DT. If the Jets don't add speed on the edge, their defense will be doomed to struggle again. -- Rich Cimini

AFC North

Marquee signings: Marcus Williams, S; Morgan Moses, OT; Michael Pierce, NT; Patrick Ricard﻿, FB

Offseason goals: The Ravens needed to significantly upgrade in the trenches. Last season, Baltimore allowed 57 sacks (second most in the NFL) and managed to sack opposing quarterbacks 34 times (22nd in the league). There were voids on the offensive line after center Bradley Bozeman wasn't re-signed in free agency and tackle Alejandro Villanueva retired. Baltimore also had to address its defensive front seven because defensive end Calais Campbell, nose tackle Brandon Williams and outside linebacker Justin Houston are all free agents.

Biggest question to be answered: How will the Ravens improve their pass rush? Baltimore thought this question was answered when the team reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith. But he backed out of a four-year, $35 million deal, which meant the Ravens had to continue their search in a thinned-out pass-rush market. This certainly increases the chances of Baltimore using the No. 14 overall pick on an edge rusher like Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II. -- Jamison Hensley

Marquee signings: Alex Cappa, G, Ted Karras, C; La'el Collins, OT; Hayden Hurst, TE﻿

Offseason goals: Cincinnati wanted to improve the offensive line in free agency and picked up three starters in Cappa, Karras and Collins. It should boost one of the NFL's worst pass-blocking units and give Joe Burrow -- who was sacked 70 times last season between the regular season and the playoffs -- more protection and time to throw.

Biggest question to be answered: Can the Bengals field one of the best offenses in the NFL? On paper, Cincinnati looks very strong, with Burrow and a deep group of talented skill-position players. If Burrow can get another second in the pocket, that might be all the Bengals need to be much more efficient in 2022. -- Ben Baby

Marquee signings: Jakeem Grant Sr., WR; Taven Bryan, DT; Deshaun Watson, QB (trade); Amari Cooper, WR (trade); Chase Winovich, DE (trade)

Offseason goals: Cleveland's work came on the trade market, where the Browns landed Watson, Cooper and Winovich. They also signed Jacoby Brissett to be Watson's backup, and they plan to reconfigure their offense to suit Watson's skill set. The next steps will be settling in with Watson as the new quarterback of the future and finding the right plays and system that will maximize his tremendous abilities.

play 1:14 Schefter details Browns' deal for Deshaun Watson Adam Schefter details the record $230 million guaranteed deal that enticed Deshaun Watson to waive his no-trade clause for Cleveland.

Biggest question to be answered: How many games will Watson play in 2022? Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women who have accused him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Though he will not be charged criminally for those allegations, he still could be suspended by the league for a minimum of six games under the NFL's code of conduct policy related to sexual assault. If Watson is suspended, Cleveland's playoff hopes could be in jeopardy before the season even begins. -- Jake Trotter

Marquee signings: Mitch Trubisky, QB; Myles Jack, LB; James Daniels, G; Levi Wallace, CB

Offseason goals: The Steelers passed the first wave of free agency with flying colors. Now they need to integrate those signings with the offensive and defensive plans for 2022. The top priority is settling the offensive line, followed by fully implementing offensive coordinator Matt Canada's scheme with his new players. Defensively, the Steelers still need to add a strong safety and get Jack and Devin Bush working together.

Biggest question to be answered: Who will be the starting quarterback? With his skill set, Trubisky figures to be the favorite, but his team-friendly deal indicates it could be more an open competition with Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and maybe a rookie draft pick in training camp. Trubisky hasn't played meaningful minutes since 2020, but he'll have the opportunity this offseason to show how much he learned and matured in Buffalo behind Josh Allen. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC South

Marquee signings: Desmond King II, CB; Maliek Collins, DT; Christian Kirksey, LB

Offseason goals: Find impact players with five picks in the top 80. Last year, general manager Nick Caserio drafted a solid rookie class -- and that was without a pick until the third round (No. 67). Houston has two first-round picks to work with this year, which is one more than it had in the past four drafts combined. The Texans haven't been active in free agency, so most of the additions for this team coming off back-to-back four-win seasons will be through the draft.

Biggest question to be answered: Who will be the Texans' Week 1 starting quarterback? This is actually the same question the Texans had a year ago, given the team's uncertainty about Deshaun Watson. Now, the Texans have traded Watson, and 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills is the best bet to start Week 1 for Houston. But the Texans do have the No. 3 pick, and Caserio said at the news conference after Watson's trade that while Mills "has certainly earned an opportunity here," he wouldn't rule out taking a quarterback in the draft. -- Sarah Barshop

Marquee signings: Mo Alie-Cox, TE; Zaire Franklin, LB; Matt Pryor, OL; Tyquan Lewis, DE; Matt Ryan, QB (trade), Yannick Ngakoue, OLB (trade)

Offseason goals: Figure out who their 2022 starting quarterback will be. The Colts sat back, waited and got the most talented quarterback not named Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson when they gave up a third-round pick in this year's draft to get veteran Ryan. The Colts will be in a good position if the 36-year-old Ryan, the NFL MVP in 2016, can give them solid production for a couple of years while they hunt for their long-term answer at quarterback.

play 1:00 Why Matt Ryan is using Brady and Stafford as a road map in Indy Matt Ryan breaks down why Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford are prime examples of how the Colts have what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

Biggest question to be answered: The Colts have done well by trading for Ryan and pass-rusher Ngakoue. But who is Ryan going to throw the ball to next season? The Colts lack depth behind 1,000-yard wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. T.Y. Hilton is a free agent, and Zach Pascal signed with Philadelphia. The Colts also need a new starting tight end after Jack Doyle retired. And it appears the Colts are going to give Matt Pryor the first shot at starting at left tackle next season. -- Mike Wells

Marquee signings: Christian Kirk, WR; Brandon Scherff, G; Zay Jones, WR; Foyesade Oluokun, LB; Folorunso Fatukasi, DT; Evan Engram, TE; Darious Williams, CB

Offseason goals: The No. 1 priority was getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence help; they added two wide receivers, a pass-catching tight end and one of the best guards in the league. Kirk can play in the slot and outside, and he and Jones will combine with Marvin Jones Jr. to give Lawrence an upgraded top three receivers. Engram and Dan Arnold are move tight ends, and the Jaguars can create some matchup issues with those two. Expect the Jaguars to add at least another wideout in the draft. Running backs James Robinson (Achilles tendon) and Travis Etienne Jr. (Lisfranc injury) are coming off injuries, but if they're healthy, Lawrence has an improved group of playmakers in his second season.

Biggest question to be answered: Finding another edge rusher to pair with Josh Allen is the team's biggest need right now, and that's the direction the Jaguars could go with the top overall pick. That's most likely going to be Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. However, it's reportedly a deep group of pass-rushers, so the Jaguars could opt to go in a different direction with the first pick and take an edge rusher in the second or third round. Either way, the Jaguars have to get Allen some help. -- Michael DiRocco

Marquee signings: Harold Landry III, OLB; Ben Jones, C, Austin Hooper, TE; Robert Woods, WR (trade)

Offseason goals: As other teams in the conference acquired franchise-changing quarterbacks, the Titans devoted themselves to being great around Ryan Tannehill. They needed to add a proven pass-catching tight end, and they did just that by signing Hooper. Trading for Woods gives Tannehill the reliable wideout they needed, and Woods fully complements A.J. Brown. Tennessee also wanted to maintain continuity along the offensive line, making re-signing Jones a priority. And the Titans wanted to keep the front four of the defense together, which they did by bringing Landry back.

Biggest question to be answered: Who will play right tackle? Dillon Radunz's only start last season came at left tackle. Mike Vrabel said it's imperative that Radunz is ready to start this season. Radunz could be in the mix for right tackle, but he worked mostly at left guard during training camp, and he seems to be more comfortable operating on the left side. The team hasn't designated a set position for Radunz yet. There isn't a proven right tackle on the current roster. -- Turron Davenport

AFC West

Marquee signings: Russell Wilson, QB (trade), Randy Gregory, OLB; D.J. Jones, DT; Josey Jewell, LB; K'Waun Williams, CB

Offseason goals: Like the previous six offseasons, the Broncos wanted an answer at quarterback that wasn't just a "maybe" or a "sure hope this works out" kind of solution. They got that with the blockbuster trade for Wilson. They also had to address the nine players who started at least one game on defense last season who were unrestricted free agents. That was a lot of job openings on that side of the ball.

play 1:00 A way-too-early preview of Russell Wilson throwing to his Denver teammates What could the Broncos' new quarterback unlock with Denver's talented receiving corps?

Biggest question to be answered: Look at the quarterbacks in the division and it's clear the Broncos still, at least after the opening wave of free agency, need some help in the secondary. Depth at cornerback and safety -- given that both Ronald Darby and Pat Surtain II missed time with injuries last season -- will be important. They also have a starting safety job still open -- or someone to push Caden Sterns if he is the pick to start opposite Justin Simmons. -- Jeff Legwold

Marquee signings: Justin Reid, S; JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR

Offseason goals: The Chiefs are being pushed by their aggressive division rivals in a way they haven't been during their six-year reign as AFC West champions. The Chiefs were more limited than the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers in terms of moves they could realistically make because of a tight salary-cap situation, but Kansas City should have an advantage in the draft. The Chiefs have six picks in the first three rounds, and none of the other AFC West teams has more than two. The Chiefs need to make that advantage count and cover some ground with those selections, particularly on defense and at wide receiver, now that Tyreek Hill has been traded.

Biggest question to be answered: Who's rushing the passer? The Chiefs need help for Chris Jones. They retained Frank Clark on a reduced contract, though he has yet to be as productive as the Chiefs hoped when they traded for him three years ago. Otherwise, their defensive line is occupied by rotational players (Tershawn Wharton and Mike Danna) and run defenders (Derrick Nnadi). They need more if they're going to significantly climb in the sack rankings, where they were 29th in the league last year. -- Adam Teicher

Marquee signings: Davante Adams (signed contract after being acquired in trade); Chandler Jones, DE; Anthony Averett, CB; Brandon Bolden, RB; Bilal Nichols, DT

Offseason goals: Keep addressing the trenches. The Raiders added to their shiny things on offense (Adams joins TE Darren Waller, WR Hunter Renfrow and RB Josh Jacobs as targets for QB Derek Carr) and defense (Jones teaming with Maxx Crosby to rush off the edge). But Las Vegas is thin up front. Are they really going to run it back on the O-line with the same cast of characters that let Carr get sacked 40 times last season, though Denzelle Good is returning from a knee injury? And 3-4/4-3, whatever, Las Vegas still needs bodies on the interior to help out Nichols.

Biggest question to be answered: Is Alex Leatherwood the key to the offensive line? Last year's head-scratching first draft pick struggled mightily enough to be moved from right tackle to right guard after just four games. So does the new regime move him back outside or do they keep him inside? Wherever he plays opens up a spot for someone else -- Good? Jermaine Eluemunor? -- and then we'll see how the O-line stacks up. Not drafting until the third round -- No. 86 overall -- isn't very reassuring, either. -- Paul Gutierrez

Marquee signings: Gerald Everett, TE; Josh Harris, LS; J.C. Jackson, CB; Austin Johnson, DL; Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL; Khalil Mack, LB (trade)

Offseason goals: The Chargers wanted to build a defense strong enough to allow them to overtake the Chiefs in the AFC West, and it's hard to argue against what they've done in free agency to bolster it. The Mack trade gives the Chargers another premier pass-rusher to team with Joey Bosa. The Jackson signing gives them a top-flight corner. And the additions of Johnson and Joseph-Day addresses a shoddy run defense.

Biggest question to be answered: Is this the year for the Chargers? They've been one of the NFL's underachieving teams in recent years in regard to talent level and accomplishments. They fortified the weakest areas of the roster in free agency. And while they traded their second-round pick in return for Mack, they still have choices in the first and third rounds. The Chargers have a solid roster, and it's time for their accomplishments to match their talent. -- Adam Teicher

NFC East

Marquee signings: DeMarcus Lawrence, DE; Michael Gallup, WR; Jayron Kearse, S; Dalton Schultz, TE; Leighton Vander Esch, LB; Dorance Armstrong, DE; Malik Hooker, S; Dante Fowler Jr., LB; James Washington, WR

Offseason goals: The first seven names among the marquee signings are the Cowboys' own free agents. That tells you what their plan was, and it's not something they try to hide. They want to keep their own players. Losing Randy Gregory over forfeiture language in the contract is a blow but not one they can't recovery from. Armstrong had one fewer sack last year than Gregory. The Cowboys hope defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can get Fowler back into form. By trading WR Amari Cooper, they opened up Gallup's return, and the addition of Washington could be a sneaky good one for a team that relies a lot on three-receiver sets.

Biggest question to be answered: The state of the offensive line. They have questions at left guard, center and right tackle. Tyler Biadasz started every game at center last year, and he is growing into the spot. The Cowboys view Terence Steele as a decadelong player at right tackle. They lost last year's left guard, Connor Williams, to Miami, and they have Connor McGovern in the wings, but he couldn't hold the job a year ago. Finding a veteran and adding a draft pick or two seem a must. -- Todd Archer

Marquee signings: Tyrod Taylor, QB; Mark Glowinski, G; Jon Feliciano, C

Offseason goals: It appears No. 1 was to get their finances in order. The Giants are taking it on the chin this offseason to get their salary-cap situation healthy. They also were insistent on adding a competent veteran quarterback behind Daniel Jones as insurance. It led to Taylor. They also needed bodies on the offensive line.

Biggest question to be answered: Where do the Giants go in the draft? They have nine picks, including Nos. 5 and 7 overall. They still need desperate help on the offensive line and to find a high-end edge rusher. Somewhere in the first few rounds they must address those positions. Also, what do they do with Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry? He seems destined to be traded. When, for what and how do they replace him and Logan Ryan? -- Jordan Raanan

Marquee signing: Haason Reddick, LB

Offseason goals: The Eagles needed to improve the pass rush first and foremost after finishing 31st in the NFL last season with 29 sacks. They took a big step forward in adding Reddick, who has 23.5 sacks over the past two campaigns. Reddick is expected to have a hybrid role as a pass-rushing strongside linebacker, thereby addressing two of Philadelphia's needs. The other priorities entering the offseason were the secondary and wide receiver.

Biggest question to be answered: Is another splash coming? The Eagles signed wideout Zach Pascal in free agency and brought back safety Anthony Harris, but both positions still need some work. General manager Howie Roseman has been thinking big, with efforts to trade for wide receiver Calvin Ridley (before his suspension) and sign safety Marcus Williams, only to come up empty. He'll keep swinging. -- Tim McManus

Marquee signings: Carson Wentz, QB (trade); Andrew Norwell, G

Offseason goals: Find a quarterback. Washington's total QBR in the past five years is the NFL's worst. Not coincidentally, the team posted a 31-50 record during that time. The Commanders gave up a solid amount to get Wentz: a $28 million cap hit this year plus a third-round pick and likely a second-rounder next year. But they did upgrade the position. Wentz might be the second-best QB in the NFC East. They also retained key players such as safety Bobby McCain and running back J.D. McKissic.

play 1:30 Booger: Commanders' desperation showing with Wentz trade Booger McFarland says Carson Wentz is only a temporary solution for the "desperate" Commanders.

Biggest question to be answered: Who is the middle linebacker? Washington wants to keep Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis on the outside, but it lacks a starting inside linebacker. Bobby Wagner's price remains too high for the Commanders, but the draft includes several good linebackers. Also, will they be able to extend wideout Terry McLaurin and defensive tackle Daron Payne? That question likely will be addressed later in the spring and summer. -- John Keim

NFC North

Marquee signings: Lucas Patrick, OL; Nicholas Morrow, LB; Byron Pringle, WR, Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE; Justin Jones, DT

Offseason goals: Ryan Poles made the necessary, emotion-free decisions to start a rebuild in Chicago. The Bears haven't looked like the team that went to the playoffs in 2018 for a long time, so the new GM sent a major portion of the roster off to free agency and traded linebacker Khalil Mack, which signified a shift in this team's focus. None of Chicago's free-agent signings thus far is going to blow anyone's socks off, but the team is slowly taking shape in building around quarterback Justin Fields while also finding the right fits as it transitions from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense.

Biggest question to be answered: Fields needs more weapons and an offensive line to protect him. That must be Chicago's top priority as it signs other free agents and looks to the draft. We don't know what the starting five on the O-line looks like yet, but unless the Bears are confident in Teven Jenkins taking over at left tackle and/or Larry Borom at right tackle, it's wise to target additional players who can improve Chicago's pass blocking. As for the wide receiver position, who is Fields' X-receiver? Pringle is at his best in the slot. The second round of the draft (the Bears have no first-round picks) should be loaded with wide wideout talent, but there are still a handful of inexpensive veteran options Chicago can add in the coming weeks. -- Courtney Cronin

Marquee signings: DJ Chark Jr., WR.; Charles Harris, LB; Tracy Walker III, S

Offseason goals: Detroit needed badly to address its receiving corps. First-year wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as a key player. But the Lions still had to strengthen the weapons around quarterback Jared Goff, which is why they re-signed Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond while taking a chance on former Jacksonville Pro Bowler Chark on a one-year deal. Detroit should still consider bringing in another speedy, big-bodied wide receiver in the draft to continue this rebuild correctly.

Biggest question to be answered: Will the Lions get it right in the draft? Detroit desperately needs playmakers and didn't attract any top free agents. So they'll have to hit a home run in the draft with skilled guys on both sides of the ball. -- Eric Woodyard

Marquee signings: De'Vondre Campbell, LB; Rasul Douglas, CB, Robert Tonyan, TE

Offseason goals: There were two priorities -- get Aaron Rodgers back and reload (not rebuild) for another run, all while also fixing their salary-cap issues. The Packers accomplished the first by getting Rodgers to sign a three-year, $150 million extension, which also helped them get under the cap. But trading away wide receiver Davante Adams left a huge hole in the playmaker department.

Biggest question to be answered: Who will be Rodgers' go-to guy? Maybe he doesn't need one and this will force him to spread the ball around. But the chemistry that Rodgers had with Adams won the Packers so many games over the years. Even if they add a veteran late in free agency, they're going to have to address the wide receiver position in the draft -- and perhaps earlier than they have in two decades. It's been 20 years since they picked a wide receiver in the first round. That streak might have to come to an end. -- Rob Demovsky

Marquee signings: Za'Darius Smith, OLB; Jordan Hicks, LB; Harrison Phillips, DT; Austin Schlottmann, G; Johnny Mundt, TE﻿

Offseason goals: Retrofitting the roster for a new 3-4 defensive scheme continues to be a priority, even after the arrival of Phillips (NT) and Hicks (ILB). The cornerback position is understaffed, with Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander still free agents. From a big-picture perspective, the entire team is about to begin the adjustment to a new coaching staff for the first time in nine seasons.

play 0:53 Spears: Za'Darius Smith to the Vikings makes sense Marcus Spears breaks down former Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith signing with the Vikings.

Biggest question to be answered: Can Kirk Cousins and Kevin O'Connell make magic? Cousins is a talented passer but a limited quarterback. O'Connell's job as the Vikings' new coach is to navigate those parameters better than his predecessors. We won't have answers here until well into the season, but the job begins in offseason workouts, which open next month. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC South

Marquee signings: Marcus Mariota, QB; Casey Hayward Jr., CB; Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR; Younghoe Koo, K

Offseason goals: Well ... a lot has changed in the past two weeks. When general manager Terry Fontenot said the Falcons would try to balance rebuilding and being competitive at the combine, it seemed plausible. Then wideout Calvin Ridley was suspended for at least a year for gambling. And Atlanta pursued quarterback Deshaun Watson, didn't sign him and traded Matt Ryan -- the best signal-caller in franchise history -- to Indianapolis. So now, it's all about eliminating dead money in 2022 with an eye on 2023 based on moves the Falcons have made.

Biggest question to be answered: There are a lot. Atlanta still has multiple holes on the roster, particularly at wide receiver, edge rusher and along the offensive line. Based on the moves the Falcons have made, the question of how much they will sign vets to truly compete in 2022 versus using it as a year to build experience for young players heading into 2023 is going to be a big part of the roster construction the rest of the way. -- Michael Rothstein

Marquee signings: Austin Corbett, RG; Bradley Bozeman, C/G; D'Onta Foreman, RB; Matt Ioannidis, DT; Donte Jackson, CB; Cory Littleton, LB; Xavier Woods, S; Johnny Hekker, P

Offseason goals: Rebuilding the offensive line and finding a franchise quarterback were priorities. Scott Fitterer lost out on trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but the GM did a nice job on a budget by adding key players to the line in Corbett and Bozeman. Fitterer also strengthened the middle of the defensive front with Ioannidis and Littleton, and he shored up special teams with Hekker.

Biggest question to be answered: Quarterback and left tackle. Likely both will have to be addressed in the draft, although the Panthers are somewhat comfortable with second-year left tackle Brady Christensen. They are tied to Sam Darnold at QB after picking up his fifth-year option last offseason, so the draft could be the place to add a young quarterback with potential to be a long-term solution at a low cap figure. The staff is looking hard at Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss' Matt Corral. -- David Newton

Marquee signings: Jameis Winston, QB; Marcus Maye, S

Offseason goals: Quarterback was obviously the No. 1 priority, considering the Saints' high-profile pursuit of Deshaun Watson before they turned back to Winston. They still consider themselves a win-now team under new coach Dennis Allen. However, money is an object, since they began the offseason about $75 million over the cap, which is why they let premier free agents Terron Armstead and Marcus Williams get away. Watson would have been an exception, but the Saints will pick their spots.

Biggest question to be answered: Where are the pass-catchers? Getting Michael Thomas back from an ankle injury should provide a huge boost to New Orleans' passing offense, which fell to 32nd in the NFL last season because of major injuries to Winston, Thomas and the offensive line. But the Saints still badly need an upgrade, and it wouldn't hurt to double dip with both a value signing in free agency and a first-round draft choice. -- Mike Triplett

Marquee signings: Chris Godwin, WR; Carlton Davis, CB; Ryan Jensen, C; Aaron Stinnie, OG; Russell Gage, WR; Breshad Perriman, WR; Logan Ryan, DB; Leonard Fournette, RB; William Gholston, DE

Offseason goals: Figure out the quarterback position; re-sign as many of their own free agents as possible; find replacements at both guard spots; secure a new No. 3 wide receiver and improve depth there; and get faster in the interior pass rush. With quarterback Tom Brady back, the question now becomes, who will be his backup? Shaq Mason takes over at right guard, but left guard is up for grabs, with Stinnie, Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett positioned to compete. The Buccaneers added Gage and re-signed Perriman. But they have not yet addressed their interior defensive line.

play 1:54 Did Brady make the right decision in returning to Tampa? Louis Riddick and Stephen A. Smith break down Tampa Bay's roster and discuss whether Tom Brady made the right decision to return to his old team.

Biggest question to be answered: Two big names are still out there whom the Bucs could still bring back: tight end Rob Gronkowski -- and it feels like it's only a matter of time until this happens -- and defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. They also need to find a third-down running back, as Giovani Bernard remains unsigned. -- Jenna Laine

NFC West

Marquee signings: Zach Ertz, TE; James Conner, RB

Offseason goals: Bolster an offense and give quarterback Kyler Murray the supporting cast he needs to take this team beyond the wild-card round of the playoffs. Thus far, that hasn't happened. Arizona needed more playmakers who can fill needs when injuries hit and make plays in crucial, late-season situations. The offensive roster, in some ways, has regressed from where it was last season.

Biggest question to be answered: What are the Cardinals doing? It's still not clear. They made an effort to re-sign a handful of their own free agents, but they didn't add any offensive talent. In fact, they've lost players, including running back Chase Edmonds. It's not clear what Arizona's strategy is -- or if it has one. -- Josh Weinfuss

Marquee signings: Allen Robinson II, WR; Joe Noteboom, OL; Brian Allen, OL; Brandon Powell, WR

Offseason goals: The Rams made it clear what their goal was for next season with three simple words: run it back. Everything they've done this offseason is with that aim in mind, starting with retaining key in-house free agents such as Noteboom and Allen. Adding Robinson was a surprise but one that made sense with Odell Beckham Jr. coming off a torn ACL (and hitting free agency) and Robert Woods also rebounding from a torn ACL. The Rams swallowed hard and traded Woods to Tennessee and watched Von Miller opt for Buffalo, but they look poised to keep most of their championship team together after signing quarterback Matthew Stafford to a lucrative contract extension.

Biggest question to be answered: Is status quo enough to win it all again? Nobody will know the answer to that for a while, but keeping Stafford, coach Sean McVay and, it appears, defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the fold with so many of their other key players would go a long way in getting back to the Super Bowl. The better news for the Rams is that the AFC is loaded with elite quarterbacks and has been making most of the major offseason moves, which leaves the NFC path wide open for another deep run with some minor tweaks and injury luck. -- Nick Wagoner

Marquee signings: Charvarius Ward, CB; Oren Burks, LB; George Odum, S; Ray-Ray McCloud, WR; Hassan Ridgeway, DT

Offseason goals: The Niners were hoping to retain at least one of either defensive tackle D.J. Jones or guard Laken Tomlinson but weren't able to do so. Instead, they diverted those resources to their biggest need in landing Ward at cornerback and revamping a struggling special teams unit. The 49ers also are banking on a coaching staff that went through a major makeover, especially on the offensive side. All of that matters as they aim to put quarterback Trey Lance in the best position for success in 2022.

play 2:00 Stephen A. and Kiper debate who should start at QB for 49ers Stephen A. Smith and Mel Kiper Jr. debate who should be the starting quarterback for the 49ers next season.

Biggest question to be answered: When will Jimmy Garoppolo be traded? A wilder than expected quarterback market involving bigger fish than Garoppolo not only served to shrink his list of possible suitors but delayed the process altogether. The news that Garoppolo needed right shoulder surgery also hasn't helped the cause. Garoppolo remains on the roster for now as the Niners operate without the $25.5 million salary-cap space a trade would create. For a team that still must sign defensive end Nick Bosa and wide receiver Deebo Samuel to lucrative extensions -- as well as ink its draft class -- and that could use some additional help in free agency, a trade still has to be a priority. Especially so Lance can take over and the Niners can build around him without the constant Garoppolo question still looming. -- Nick Wagoner

Marquee signings: Uchenna Nwosu, OLB; Quinton Jefferson, DE; Austin Blythe, G/C; Artie Burns, CB; Quandre Diggs, FS; Sidney Jones IV, CB; Al Woods, DT; Rashaad Penny, RB; Will Dissly, TE; Kyle Fuller, C/G

Offseason goals: Those obviously changed when the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson a week before the start of free agency, a move they say they didn't expect to make. And while they've moved on from Wilson and longtime defensive captain Bobby Wagner, they wouldn't have paid big money to keep 29-year-old safety Quandre Diggs -- or re-sign four of their other starters from last season -- if they were in full-on teardown mode. It's still a rebuild to some degree, and it'll be aided by the first- and second-round picks in each of the next two drafts they got back from Denver. That includes Nos. 9 and 40 this year.

Biggest question to be answered: The biggest question facing the organization is whether Drew Lock can be Wilson's long-term replacement, but no one will have any idea of that until Seattle starts playing games. The more immediate question is how the Seahawks will fill out the quarterback room around Lock and developmental prospect Jacob Eason. They're trying to re-sign Wilson's former backup, Geno Smith, to compete with Lock. Indications are that they don't like any of the quarterbacks in this draft enough to take one in the first round, but perhaps they could later. They want to see what they have in Lock, which means they're probably not interested in Baker Mayfield enough to take on his entire $19 million salary. -- Brady Henderson