Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead says that the team "definitely" wants to re-sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one of the biggest names still available in the second week of NFL free agency.

But in a video call with reporters on Tuesday, Snead called it a complex situation given that Beckham is coming off a serious knee injury. In that sense, he said re-signing Beckham would be similar to the receiver's midseason arrival in 2021 given that his recovery from ACL surgery will likely keep him out well past the start of the 2022 season.

"We would definitely appreciate him being a part of that diversity of [pass-catchers] we were talking about, and coming in obviously later in the season and kind of finishing things off with him," Snead said. "So similar to last year, although different circumstances."

As for Aaron Donald's contract situation, Snead was asked if the franchise and its star defensive tackle are close to a new deal.

"We definitely have chatted with Aaron, his representation," Snead said. "And we're trying to come up with a win-win solution to reward Aaron but still definitely be able to continue trying to compete as a team at the highest level. So we're in progress there."

Snead was asked if Von Miller's departure in free agency complicates the situation with Donald.

"That would be an interesting question for Aaron," he said. "I know Aaron has articulated to us that he would like to be back and he would definitely like to continue to try to do special things, not only as an individual player but as a team. So that's been articulated. But losing Von in particular, that would be a question that Aaron would be best [to answer]."

Beckham Jr., 29, signed with the Rams in November after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns and became a key player during Los Angeles' championship run. In 12 games with the Rams, including playoffs, he caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored the first touchdown of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory before tearing his left ACL late in the second quarter.

The Rams' receiver corps has already undergone a significant change. The team signed Allen Robinson II last week and on Sunday agreed to trade Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Woods is also coming off a torn ACL that he suffered shortly after the Rams signed Beckham in November.