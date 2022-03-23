The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are in serious talks to trade for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Multiple teams were approached about a potential Hill trade, but the Jets and Dolphins emerged in recent days as the two finalists, the sources told Schefter.

Hill and Chiefs are mulling what to do, the sources told Schefter, but the star wide receiver's time in Kansas City could be coming to an end.

Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen was the Chiefs director of college scouting for five years, from 2013-17, when Kansas City drafted Hill.

Both the Jets and Dolphins are in need for a No. 1 wide receiver to aid their your quarterbacks, Zach Wilson and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively.

Hill, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in all six seasons of his NFL career, had a career-best 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

He has 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career.

If the Chiefs trade Hill, the Chiefs' wide receivers would include free-agent addition JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Justin Watson, Cornell Powell, Gehrig Dieter and Corey Coleman.

The team still would be expected to add wide receivers in free agency and the draft.