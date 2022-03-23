Robert Griffin III breaks down what the Tyreek Hill trade means going forward for the Dolphins and the Chiefs. (1:09)

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick, as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Dolphins are giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN. It makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Both the New York Jets and Dolphins had trades in place for Hill, according to sources. The question became where Hill wanted to become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Most TD Catches, Since 2016 Tyreek Hill has the third most touchdown catches in the NFL since his rookie season in 2016. Player TDs Davante Adams 69 Mike Evans 60 Tyreek Hill 56 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Davante Adams was the highest-paid wide receiver for a week after he signed a five-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders that averages $28.5 million per season and included $67.5 million fully guaranteed.

It's the second major move made this week by the Dolphins to boost their offense that will be installed by new head coach Mike McDaniel. On Tuesday, the Dolphins agreed on a five-year deal with left tackle Terron Armstead that is worth up to $87.5 million, a source told ESPN, locking up one of the top free agents of the 2022 cycle. That deal includes $43.37 million in guaranteed money, the source said.

Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen was the Chiefs director of college scouting for five years, from 2013 to '17, when Kansas City drafted Hill.

The addition of Hill gives Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a true No. 1 wide receiver to aid in his development. The Dolphins also added wide receiver Cedrick Wilson in free agency and have dynamic wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who had 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season.

Hill, who has been selected to the Pro Bowl in all six seasons of his NFL career, had a career-best and Chiefs-franchise-record 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

He has 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns in his career. He is one of four players since 1970 with at least six touchdown catches in each of his first six NFL seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The others are Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison.

The Chiefs' wide receiver corps now includes free-agent addition JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Justin Watson, Cornell Powell, Gehrig Dieter and Corey Coleman.

The Chiefs still are expected to add wide receivers in free agency and the draft.

Since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, he's linked up with Hill for 41 touchdowns, the second most by a QB-receiver duo in that time, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

With the exception of 32-year-old tight end Travis Kelce, who signed a four-year extension in 2020, all of the big-money contracts the Chiefs have given out since Brett Veach became the team's general manager have gone to younger players in their mid-20s.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.