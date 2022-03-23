Robert Griffin III breaks down what the Tyreek Hill trade means going forward for the Dolphins and the Chiefs. (1:09)

What the Tyreek Hill trade means for the Dolphins and Chiefs (1:09)

Tyreek Hill has been traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in the latest titanic, big-money move of the NFL offseason. The Pro Bowl wide receiver goes to Miami in exchange for five draft picks, including first- and second-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Dolphins are giving Hill a four-year, $120 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history. The deal surpasses what the Las Vegas Raiders gave Davante Adams last week, which was a five-year contract at $28.5 million per season. In six seasons in Kansas City, Hill had four 1,000-yard seasons, 67 total touchdowns and three All-Pro honors while winning Super Bowl LIV. He is one of four players since 1970 to record at least six touchdown catches in each of his first six NFL seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The others are Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison.

Miami, with new head coach Mike McDaniel, has loaded up on offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa, a first-round pick in the 2020 draft. On Tuesday, Miami signed free-agent tackle Terron Armstead. The Dolphins had previously signed running backs Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, as well as receiver Cedrick Wilson.

While the move caught the attention of fans, maybe we should have seen something coming based on Hill's own tweet from 11 days ago.

From Tyreek Hill 11 days ago https://t.co/Fv8xfKYPAQ — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) March 23, 2022

The move drew reactions from around the NFL. Maybe no one summed up the latest deal in NFL free agency as well as Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.

Afc this yr 😂😂😂😂 sending them baaaaaaags out... what's tyreek gon get 👀👀👀 the Whole AFC like pic.twitter.com/XtQFZoa1GC — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 23, 2022

Sheesh — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) March 23, 2022

10 imma just go grab dat jersey u said I can have .. I aint lying boy! It was privilege to be able to play alongside yu big bro! Not only that having real convos with you, helped me thru alot! Godspeed...literally 🤞🏾🖤 @cheetah — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) March 23, 2022

NFL off season going crazy! Lol — James White (@SweetFeet_White) March 23, 2022

I swear I'm playing the wrong position 🤦🏾‍♂️ damn good shit cheetah!!!! 30m's he deserves it for sure!✊🏽 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 23, 2022