NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It all came together perfectly for the Tennessee Titans and former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

The Titans desperately needed a veteran wide receiver after they released Julio Jones, and Woods was in need of a new team after the Rams signed free-agent wideout Allen Robinson.

The Rams gave Woods the opportunity to choose where he'd suit up next and, although there were a few teams he liked, Woods quickly decided he wanted to be traded to the Titans.

"They told me I'd have a say in where I'd be traded," Woods said at his introductory news conference. "I did my research and spoke with past players that were here. And just having a relationship with Todd Downing and Rob Moore already from being in Buffalo. Then Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown ... they're a top-performing team and the Coach of the Year [Mike Vrabel], so joining this team is beneficial for my career."

Tennessee acquired Woods on Saturday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Titans' physical style of play stood out to Woods, as Tennessee's run-first mindset coincides with his willingness to block.

More importantly, Woods' experience figures to help fill the Titans' search for a receiver who can make defenses pay for focusing too much on Brown. In Woods' mind, the receivers' games complement each other because of how dangerous they are when they get the ball in their hands.

Woods, a proven veteran who has twice caught 90 passes in a season and also has two seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving, said he won't be ready to take part in OTAs or minicamps while he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Not being on the field with Tannehill for a full offseason won't be ideal for developing chemistry with his quarterback, but Woods said he has a plan.

"It's one of those things -- building relationships mentally," Woods said. "I'm going to be picking his brain in meetings, asking him about concepts -- what he wants from a quarterback perspective and how I see things from a receiver's perspective -- so we can get on the same page. I'll be standing next to him with the script knowing how he thinks, so when I'm out there physically, I can just get open and catch the ball."