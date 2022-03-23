OXFORD, Miss. -- Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral showed off his right arm and his apparently healthy right ankle for NFL teams.

Corral threw for representatives of almost every NFL team at the Ole Miss pro day on Wednesday, including at least four head coaches: the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, Atlanta Falcons' Arthur Smith, Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule and Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys. Corral is projected as a potential first-round pick in the April draft.

A total of 71 NFL personnel were on hand, including representatives from every team except the Los Angeles Rams.

Corral had a roughly 30-minute throwing session that showcased his mobility and ability to throw from a variety of body positions and arm angles. He threw approximately 67 passes, of which only a handful were errant.

Corral attended the NFL combine but didn't participate in throwing or workouts while recovering from a right ankle injury suffered early in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

Corral completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions last season as a junior. He was a finalist for both the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Other Ole Miss players participating in pro day included defensive end Sam Williams, tailback Jerrion Ealy and wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond.

ESPN's Alex Scarborough and The Associated Press contributed to this report.