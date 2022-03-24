Moving on from Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner has led to the popular perception that the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuilding mode.

Based on Pete Carroll's and Quandre Diggs' definition of that term, that's not the case.

The subject came up Wednesday when the Pro Bowl free safety spoke with reporters for the first time since returning to Seattle on a three-year, $40 million deal after testing free agency. He was asked how Wilson's departure impacted his thinking.

"It's always tough to see a guy like Russ go," he said. "It's the business at NFL and you see Russ and Bobby go and it's just like, 'Sheesh, what mode are we in?' Being able to talk to Pete, being able to understand that we're not in a rebuild mode, we're trying to get this thing back rolling, build a team differently a little bit. Like I said, sucks to see those guys go. Two big leaders, two big guys that's played a critical part of my career. Sucks to see them go, but for me, I had to make a decision based on myself, myself and my family."

Carroll has publicly refuted the rebuilding notion, saying that's not how the Seahawks operate. While the unproven Drew Lock is currently penciled in as Wilson's replacement at quarterback, the moves they've made in free agency indicate something other than a full-on rebuild. I'm addition to the 29-year-old Diggs, they've re-signed four other starters from last year's team.

Diggs was asked what gives him confidence the Seahawks aren't rebuilding.

"I've just got to trust in what I've been told and what we've talked about," he said. "It's kind of hard to see Pete want a full rebuild. It's just the way he's wired, the way he's triggered, he's all about competing and winning every day. That's always been his deal. For me to think that he's not in it to win it, it would be crazy for me to believe that. For me, I'm just trusting in what I've been told and I'm going to do my job to make sure it's not a rebuild and just go out there and make plays and try to help as much as I can."

As for his rehab from the broken leg and dislocated ankle he suffered in Week 18, Diggs said he's doing well and "on track."