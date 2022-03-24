FRISCO, Texas -- Former Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will serve as a consultant to the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, filling the role Ben McAdoo had last season, sources confirmed Thursday.

The move will reunite coach Mike McCarthy with the Schottenheimer family. McCarthy entered the NFL under Schottenheimer's father, Marty, as a quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993 and spent six years on the staff.

Schottenheimer will help offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with opposing team analysis and leaguewide trends. McAdoo, who worked with McCarthy in Green Bay before becoming the New York Giants' head coach, was named Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator earlier this offseason.

Schottenheimer was the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator from 2018 to '20. He has been with seven teams in his NFL coaching career.

Sports Illustrated first reported the addition of Schottenheimer.