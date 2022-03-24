Robert Griffin III explains why he still wants the Chiefs to draft a receiver after signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling and specifically mentions North Dakota State's Christian Watson. (0:57)

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the move, Valdes-Scantling goes from the NFL's reigning MVP in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a former MVP in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The agreement comes a day after the Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

For the Packers, it's another wide receiver the team will have to replace after trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The speedy Valdes-Scantling has averaged 17.5 yards per catch since he entered the NFL in 2018, which is the fourth-highest average in the league over that span. He's the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in yards per catch in each of the past three seasons (among those with a minimum of 25 catches).

Valdes-Scantling, 27, also joined James Lofton as the only players in Packers history with 25-plus receptions and an average of 15-plus yards per catch in each of their first four NFL seasons.

After playing in every game over his first three seasons, Valdes-Scantling missed six games last season -- five because of a hamstring injury and one because of COVID-19. That limited him to just 26 catches (tying a career low) for 430 yards (a career low) and three touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2018, Valdes-Scantling dropped 12 passes in his first three seasons combined but made it through the entire 2021 season without a drop, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He has 123 receptions for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns in 59 career games.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.