The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing free-agent defensive end Derek Barnett to a two-year contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After making significant contributions as a rookie during the Eagles championship run in 2017, Barnett hasn't lived up to Philadelphia's expectations the past four seasons.

Injuries played a part, with Barnett missing 10 games in 2018 with a torn rotator cuff. He was hampered by various lower-body injuries over the past three seasons but missed just five games over that span. However, he has yet to eclipse his personal best of 6.5 sacks, set in 2019.

He had only two sacks last season, despite starting 15 games.

Discipline has also been an issue. He had more personal fouls last season (3) than sacks.

The 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Barnett posted five sacks, 16 QB hits and 8 tackles for loss in his rookie season. His recovery of a Tom Brady fumble caused by Brandon Graham late in Super Bowl LII helped secure Philadelphia's win over the New England Patriots.

Overall, Barnett, 25, has recorded 21.5 sacks and 76 QB hits during his five seasons in Philadelphia.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.