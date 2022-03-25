CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday on charges of possession of an unlawful handgun and a narcotic with intent to distribute, according to Union County, South Carolina, records.

Smith, 23, was released from the county detention center on a $5,000 bond for the drug charge and $1,000 bond for the gun charge. The narcotic was marijuana, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Smith also was charged with speeding 16 to 24 mph over the legal limit.

A team spokesperson said the organization is aware of the charges and would have no further comment because it is a pending legal matter.

Smith was booked at 12:59 p.m. on Friday, according to records. He must attend a first court appearance in Union County on June 14, the second day of the Panthers' four-day minicamp.

Smith was born in Union, South Carolina, and attended the University of South Carolina. The Panthers selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

He had six catches for 104 yards this past season and was a key member of special teams. He is entering the second year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract.